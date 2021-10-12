Outspan deepens BIP efforts, inseminates 100 cattle to boost local milk production

By Nurudeen Alimi

OUTSPAN Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Olam International Limited, as part of a series of initiatives to boost local milk production in Nigeria, recently flagged-off an artificial insemination programme for 100 dairy cattle in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area (LGA), Kano state.

This initiative, sponsored by Outspan is being executed in partnership with the Kano Dairy and Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU).

The artificial insemination programme, according to the firm is part of its larger backward integration programme (BIP) and scaled dairy sector effort that builds on the initial setup of two fully-equipped milk collection centres (MCC) in Dalhassan and…