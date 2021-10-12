Stop politicians from using dirty money in politics, CSOs task Buhari

The coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria has called President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take steps to investigate every person exposed in the Pandora Papers.

The clarion call was contained in a joint statement on: ‘The urgent need to investigate Pandora Papers revelations,’ issued by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), National Chapter of Transparency International (TI) in Nigeria and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ).

With the electioneering period approaching, the Coalition stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit…