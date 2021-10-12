Three seminarians kidnapped in Kaduna

Three seminarians of St Albertine Seminary school, Fayit, Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been abducted.

A source disclosed that the abductors stormed the college premises around 10 pm on Monday, with heavy guns and started shooting sporadically.

“Initially, we could not assert the number of seminarians abducted. But today (Tuesday), we discovered three seminarians were abducted and taken to an unknown destination after headcount.”

Source revealed further that community effort had made the abduction less felt as the people came to face the abductors who eventually fled.

According to the source, a ransom of N15million is now being demanded by the abductors.

He…