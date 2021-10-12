Why we’re targeting 10,000 women for skills acquisition in data science ― Adewakun

In a move to increase the participation and inclusion of women in technology through exposure and skills acquisition, a Data Science Academy powered by Teleo Tech Limited, says it is targeting 10,000 women in the next 10 years for the purpose.

According to the company’s Manager and Coordinator, Data Science Academy for Women Project, Dr Bukola Adewakun, the time to train and sharpen the skills of women in data science for employment generation and nation’s building is now.

Apart from employment generation, the coordinator explained that exposure to data science would enable women to use tech to work on so many data sets and turn them into stories to help other businesses and corporate…