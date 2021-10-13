Baruwa: Two years of purposeful leadership

ON August 29, 2019, the former President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin, at a well attended and colourful ceremony, inaugurated Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the 8th president of the union.

Since his assumption of office about two years ago, Prof. Baruwa has not hidden his desire to uplift the union to an enviable height in the comity of trade unions in the country.

Right from day one, Prof Baruwa has left no one in doubt about his love to turn the fortunes of the union around. Speaking at the inauguration of his presidency two years ago, he verbalized his determination to uplift the union when he said, “In fact, I am highly…