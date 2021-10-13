Bauchi gov commends FRSC proactiveness in response to accident victims, flags off ember months campaign

As the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) launched the 2021 ‘Ember’ campaign, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir has commended the Corps for always being proactive in responding to accidents by providing rescue operations to victims as tenable in other countries.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abdulkadir Ibrahim during the flag-off of the campaign held at the Bauchi Central motor park, also commended the FRSC for traffic control in strategic locations in the state, especially during festive seasons.

He then pledged his administration’s support to the FRSC to achieve its mandate of reduction in road traffic crashes which often lead…