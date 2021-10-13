Contemporary Christianity: New wine in old wineskin

Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? – Mathew 7: 3.

THE protestant revolt that exploded across Europe in the 16th century (1517AD) was known as the “Reformation”, a movement arrow headed by a fiery German monk, Martin Luther (1483-1546). It was a formal uprising against the supposed indecencies of the Roman Catholic Church. Some of the accusations leveled against the Church of Rome by the early reformers were that: It had completely deviated from the bible’s provision for church establishment, organization and operation, replacing them with the fabrications of men; it was promoting idolatry; it had…