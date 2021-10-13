Defection of Anambra deputy gov, total victory for Andy Uba ―  APC

Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has commended the defection of the state Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, as he dumped his boss, Chief Willie Obiano, and his political party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC.

Tribune Online gathered that Nkem Okeke, a former lecturer with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, is alleged to be victimised as deputy governor of the state, to the extent that he is sidelined in major decisions concerning the state.

Okeke had previously been rumoured to have moved to the APC more than a week ago, but on Wednesday, he eventually declared for the APC at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

His entry into the party was witnessed by…