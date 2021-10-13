FAO, water resources ministry sign pact on $350,000 drip irrigation funding

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources have signed a $350,000 drip irrigation fund for the promotion of irrigation farming in the country.

Recall that FAO earlier this year had promised to provide $350,000 in technical support for irrigation farming in Nigeria.

This fund according to FAO comes under the Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) which member states enjoy through the sectors under FAO mandate.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, FAO Representative in Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr Fred Kafeero, said the initiative will bring more youths,…