Fayose visits Tinubu, says health issues know no political party

Former Governor of Ekiti State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Fayose’s visit according to him was to wish Tinubu a quick recovery.

Recall that Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. He spent months there recuperating after a knee surgery, reports say.

Fayose said after his visit, “Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery.

“Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive. Rather, we like to sign…