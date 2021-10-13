FG solicits foreign assistance on disaster risk reduction

Federal Government on Wednesday solicited for the assistance of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other Development Partners on the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, in line with the African Union Regional Strategy and our national agenda and policy direction of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the clarion call during the commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (2021 IDDRR).

While applauding ongoing global efforts toward effective disaster management, the Minister applauded UNGA’s resolve…