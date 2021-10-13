Following Barrister is like a religion to his fans, says Busari

THE late fuji maestro, Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, has been described as a ‘god’ worshiped by a cult of his fans across the world.

Chief Tunde Busari, who just published his perspectives on Barrister, My Journey with Barry Wonder, made the statement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, just as he declared that Barrister’s music has served multiple purposes to him and other fans who follow his music faithfully.

He said it was against that backdrop that he decided to put his thoughts together and chronicle his trajectory with the late Ibadan-born musician in 2020.

Chief Busari, publisher of theTabloid.net, an online and conventional news magazine, revealed that about three Barrister…