North-Central wants to produce president, not PDP chairman —Baraje

AS the northern caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets set to reach a possible compromise on chairmanship at a meeting in Abuja today, a former national chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said the North-Central has qualified sons and daughters that would vie for the 2023 presidential ticket.

His position was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, coming amidst the moves by some elements from the zone to secure chairmanship instead of presidency for the NorthCentral.

Baraje noted that the zone would follow to the letter the earlier declaration of the National Executive Committee (NEC) that zoning of party offices would not affect who becomes…