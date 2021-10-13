Ojerinde facilitates expert training for soya farmers in constituency

In his quest to boost food security and production in his constituency, the lawmaker representing Irepo, Olorunsogo, Oorelope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Olumide Ojerinde, has distributed soya beans seedlings and cash to farmers.

This was a sequel to similar training and he facilitated for cassava and yam farmers in his constituency, where experts trained the farmers on modern techniques of their trade.

Hon Ojerinde also gave inputs and financial assistance to the trainees at the empowerment programme which was for mainly youths and women in “Soya Beans for Value Addition.”

The event which took place at the Bayo Ojerinde Memorial Hall in Oke-Afin, Igboho in…