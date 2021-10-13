Oke-Ogun 1 zone to produce next Oyo APC Chairman

Ahead of Saturday’s state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, leaders of the party have arrived at a zoning template for the state executive committee.

Among others, the meeting also resolved that all elective positions, especially governor, deputy governor and Senators in 2023 are open to all the 33 local government areas of the state.

At the meeting held at the Ibadan residence of former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Wednesday, leaders of the party resolved that Oke-Ogun 1 zone will produce the next state Chairman.

Ibarapa zone is to produce the next state deputy Chairman while the state Secretary is to emerge from the Oyo zone.

The meeting where the zoning…