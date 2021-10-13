Police arrest 29-year-old man with AK-47, others in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspected 29-year-old man, Mr. Daniel Nebolisa, with an AK 47 and other weapons in the state.

The arrest was made known to the press via a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, on Wednesday.

Tochukwu said the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Afor Nwafia, in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read in part: “Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Eworo, has urged Ndi Anambra and residents alike to sustain the tempo in providing Police and the security community with timely and credible crime prevention information that will be used to curb acts of crime and criminality in the…