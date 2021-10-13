Senate surrenders, accepts electronic transmission of results

Barely three months after it adopted a resolution rejecting electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act 2010 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2021, the Senate, on Tuesday, reversed itself.

The upper legislative chamber in a motion for re-committal, re-amended certain aspects of the bill contained in clauses 43, 52, 63 and 87, respectively.

Tribune Online checks revealed that in the amendment to Clause 52(3), the lawmakers gave a proviso that the national telecommunication regulatory agency, the Nigeria Communications Commission, (NCC) should determine when electronic transmission be deployed, subject to the approval of the National Assembly.

The Senate last July…