Sports ministry debunks hoarding funds for Nigerian basketball teams

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has debunked rumours that it kept the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) funds meant for the Nigerian male and female basketball teams.

Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, in a press release made available to Tribune Online denied allegations currently making rounds in the media that its officials shared some monies donated to the male and female basketball teams ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It could be recalled that a video clip has been in circulation on social media suggesting that the sports ministry was keeping money donated to the team.

Abubakar in the statement said, “The Ministry wishes to make the…