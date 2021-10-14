Civil war: Uzodimma calls for establishment of special fund for South-East zone

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called for the establishment of a special fund to compensate the people of South-East for the devastation they suffered during the civil war.

Uzodimma made the appeal on Thursday in Owerri while declaring open a zonal public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation sharing formula organised by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The governor said, if created, the special fund would provide succour to those who lost their properties and family members during the civil war.

He said: “I think the debacles of the civil war led the South-East into a deep poverty level where houses were burnt down, people were…