Housing agencies in 24 states fail to make impact in last 12 months —Report

DESPITE the huge housing deficit in the country, no fewer than 24 housing agencies in the states of the federation failed in their responsibilities to build houses for the low and middle income Nigerians in the last 12 months.

According to findings by the Nigerian Tribune, the housing agencies in these 24 states neither built nor completed a single housing unit in the last 12 months.

Going by the latest report by the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN), the umbrella body for all housing agencies in the country, the 24 states without any impact in the provision of housing units in the last one year include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi,…