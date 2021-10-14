How COVID-19 helped music promotion ― 6UFF

Nigerian artiste and ace producer Okwudili Okoli popularly known as 6UFF has stated that the gruesome effect of COVID-19 changed music promotion in the global music industry.

The Anambra-born act said while the live sector of the music industry submitted to inactivity during the lockdown, the recording sector resorted to other [digital] means to stay afloat.

According to him, the numbers recorded on digital platforms went up while online shows became a thing, even though they cannot be compared to live performance.

“Well, it’s offsetting and inconveniencing with the protocols surrounding it, but regardless one has to innovate,” he said.

“With people being at home during the early…