Insurgents establishing camps in Abuja, Niger dangerous, Afenifere warns

THE pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday said the festering expansion of tentacles of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits, with the alleged establishment of camps in Abuja and some parts of Niger State, is a strong indication of looming danger in the country.

It, therefore, tasked the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in tackling insecurity by doing away with primordial cleavages and declare bandits as terrorists, as recommended by the National Assembly. In a press statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune by the national publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, it contended that “with the ever-growing reports of how much terrorists are…