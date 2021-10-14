(JUST IN): Supreme Court affirms candidacy of Soludo as APGA guber candidate in Anambra

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the candidacy of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

It also affirmed Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the party.

In a judgment of a five-man panel of justices of the court, the appeal filed by one Jude Okeke was dismissed on the ground of being an abuse of court processes.

Justice Mary Peter Odili, who delivered the lead judgment, awarded a sum of N1 million to be paid by Jude Okeke to APGA and Victor Oye.

Details later…