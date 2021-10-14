‘Nigeria adopts nature-based solutions to tackle climate change’

A lawmaker and the Vice President (Africa) of Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE) International, Sam Onuigbo on Thursday said that Nigeria has adopted nature-based solutions to tackle climate change.

Onuigbo, who is also President GLOBE Nigeria said this on the occasion of the launch of research works on the REDD+, Great Green Wall Initiative and Natural Capital Accounting in Abuja on Thursday.

The lawmaker who represents Ikwunano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives said the country had taken the very important step of applying nature-based solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change through reducing…