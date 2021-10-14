Nigeria and the need for food security

THE right to sufficient food is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in international law. Food security is regarded as a situation whereby all people at all times have physical, social and economic access to sufficient food to meet their dietary needs for a productive and healthy life. Food security is ensured when food becomes available, affordable and accessible. However, it is good to note that food security is not simply having sufficient and adequate quantities of various staple foodstuff; it also entails access by the entire citizenry to these food items at affordable prices. It further means that not only must we engage in mass food production, we also need…