Osun PDP endorses Wale Oladipo as deputy national chairman ahead national convention

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday endorsed Professor Wale Oladipo for the post of the Deputy National Chairman at the forthcoming special elective national convention.

The party, in a communique after its stakeholders meeting in Osogbo, the state capital, stated that the Oladipo was a tested, trusted and outstanding politician who can perform well in the position.

In his address at the meeting, the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Sunday Bisi, said Oladipo had the necessary profile for party administration.

According to him: “Professor Wale Oladipo is a senior member of our great party with adequate requisite experience in party administration at…