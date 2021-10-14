Southeast military operation not discriminatory ― Gen Irabor

Against the background of accusations against the military over its alleged harsh treatment of the people of the southeast, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor Thursday affirmed that the perception of discriminatory military engagement against the people of the southeast is not correct.

He was speaking at the ministerial briefing organized by the presidential communications team at the presidential villa, Abuja Thursday.

The Defence chief, who was responding to a question while negotiations were done with bandits in the northwest and repentant Boko Haram members being rehabilitated while military operations are scaled up in the southeast, however, noted that insecurity varies…