Three seminarians kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom after 48 hours

Forty-eight hours after three seminarians were abducted at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

This was disclosed by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The statement noted, “We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their Captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God…