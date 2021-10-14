UN climate boss outlines COP26 priorities to LDC ministers

The UN’s top climate change official Patricia Espinosa addressed Ministers from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) on Monday as they met to discuss key priorities heading into the crucial UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow.

In a keynote address, the UN Climate Change Executive Secretary acknowledged the frustration being felt by many LDCs about lack of progress on issues which are the most important for these countries.

“Nobody understands like you the gravity of our climate emergency. I encourage you to make your priorities as strong as possible and as ambitious as possible at this meeting,” she said.

The meeting of LDC ministers comes against the backdrop of the latest IPCC…