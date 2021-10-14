‘Why schoolgirls should get free menstrual products’

The need for schoolgirls to get free menstrual products has been stressed.

Ms Fola Degun, an independent business owner in Longrich Bioscience international, made this call while giving sanitary napkins to about 250 female students and teachers of St Lukes College 1, Molete and St David’s Cathedral College, Kudeti, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Represented by Mrs Olubunmi Oluwole, the donor said the call for free menstrual products became imperative because of the discovery that one out of 10 girls miss school during their menstrual period due to their inability to afford sanitary pads.

Owing to the inability to afford quality sanitary pads, Degun noted that several girls are forced to use all…