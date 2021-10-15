13,243 terrorists with families surrender in North-East

THE Defence Headquarters says 13,243 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops in the North-East.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while giving an update on military operations across the country.

According to Onyeuko, the surrendered terrorists comprise 3,243 males, 3,868 females and 6,234 children.

Onyeuko, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained aggressive posture with vigour in the North-East, which had yielded significant results in the last two weeks.

He said the series of land and air operations conducted in…