35 sites for 7 natural wonders of Nigeria nominees voting list

The 17th edition of the Akwaaba African Travel Market (AfTM) is coming with different offers of B2B meetings and special networking segment and training session alongside the unveiling of the seven Natural Wonders of Nigeria in November.

Already, the organisers have released 35 nominees of the natural wonders who will be voted for by members of the expedition team and the public with a voting ratio of 70:30.

However, the Coordinator of the Seven Wonders of Nigeria and serial MICE organiser, Mr Ikechi Uko, said the released list of site for the natural wonders are not automatic winners but nominees which have to undergo the critical voting session to make the final list of seven.

Uko…