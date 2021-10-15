85 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Africa undetected —WHO

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) says six out of every seven COVID-19 cases are not being detected in Africa.

It made the calculation based on a formula that looks at recorded deaths and case fatality rates. So far only eight million Covid cases have been recorded but the WHO now estimates that the real figure is 59 million.

In the main, the only people who are tested are those who turn up at health centres with symptoms and those intending to travel out of the country. This means that a huge number of asymptomatic cases are not being spotted resulting in more transmission.

To deal with this, the WHO is boosting community screening in eight countries aiming to reach seven million…