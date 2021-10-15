APC congress: Let us be leading example for peaceful elections in Nigeria, Gov Buni appeals to chieftains

As the All Progressives Congress conducts State Congresses across the country on Saturday, Yobe state governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has appealed to chieftains of the party to subordinate their individual interest to the overall progress of the party.

He gave the admonition in a statement signed by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

Governor Buni said his leadership has made adequate preparations for the exercise.

He further appealed to aggrieved chieftains of the APC to present their grievances before the National Reconciliation Committee under the leadership of former Nasarawa state…