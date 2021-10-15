APC/PDP congresses: Gov Umahi orders sealing off Sen Ogba’s hotel

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the sealing of a popular hotel owned by the Senator representing Ebonyi central senatorial zone, Sen. Obinna Ogba.

He then ordered the police to take over the hotel and ensure that no meeting holds there tomorrow.

Umahi stated this during an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting held at Ecumenical centre, Abakaliki on Friday.

According to him, the order to seal off the hotel came as a result of illegal APC parallel congress said to hold in the hotel tomorrow.

Following the seal off, he then declared the suspected sponsor of the illegal parallel congress wanted while he promised five hundred thousand naira (N500.000.00) to anyone that arrests…