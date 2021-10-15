Bailout fund: Court grants EFCC’s motion to discontinue case against Kogi govt

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday granted a motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking to discontinue a suit against the Kogi State government.

EFCC had brought the suit, seeking an interim order to freeze the sum of the N19.3 billion bailout fund, in the account of the state.

The fund, alleged to have been domiciled in an interest yielding account with sterling bank, was said to be meant for the payment of salaries of the state workers.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Friday, EFCC’s counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, presented the applicant’s grounds for discontinuance as contained in an application of Oct. 13.

In the application titled ‘Notice of…