Emir of Bungudu still with abductors – Family

The family of the abducted Emir of Bungudu Sarkin Fulani Alh Hassan Attahiru, has said the traditional ruler is still with his captors.

Reacting to an earlier report that the monarch has been released, a member of his family who spoke on behalf of the family, Ibrahim Bello Maraf disclosed that the monarch was not released, saying he is still with his captors.

The family member who made the clarification denied the release of the monarch warning people to desist from spreading such information because it is not true.

However, he said, efforts to release the traditional ruler are in progress and that he is hopeful the enir will be released soon.

It could be recalled that the emir was…