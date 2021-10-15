FG priotizes quality care to improve health of mothers, newborns

The Federal Ministry of Health has said within the domain of quality, it has prioritized Quality of Care as a key strategy for improving the health of mothers and newborns.

This is as it said, having learnt from this, the Ministry is now in the process of expanding this to cover older children and adolescents.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this at the 2021 session of the Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Coordination Platform for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health plus Nutrition,(RMNCAEH+N) in Abuja.

According to Ehanire, “We can confidently say we made some significant progress, scored some points on our main resolve on this platform,…