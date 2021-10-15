Financial Resilience – Tribune Online

Resilience is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. It is dependent on one’s ability to adapt and be flexible. It requires elasticity so that when one is stretched, one could soon spring back into one’s original shape. Financial resilience, therefore, implies the ability to withstand changing financial conditions and revert to status quo or even higher levels soon afterwards. This proficiency is particularly useful at this time of volatile economic changes.

The first step in financial resilience is a good and never-ending financial education. We must know how to achieve and maintain financial success, understand what works and does not work, be aware of social,…