Gombe gov inaugurates APC LG congress executives

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the governing party’s unity, and support in Gombe as rock-solid challenging new LG party executives to see their election as a call to service.

Inuwa Yahaya also charged the new Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to relent as they begin the onerous task of projecting and protecting the interest of the party, especially with political activities building up ahead of 2023.

The Governor gave the charge while speaking during the inauguration of the elected Local Government Executives at the Gombe State APC secretariat.

He praised the peaceful and transparent process that brought the new LG party officials on board,…