Lagos APC releases list of consensus executive members

By
Headliners
-
18


Tribune Online
Lagos APC releases list of consensus executive members

Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress, Lagos State chapter of the party has released the list of its consensus executive council members. According to the list, former member of House of Representatives, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi is penned as the state chairman. Ojelabi, who was a former chairman of Ojo Local Government Council […]

Lagos APC releases list of consensus executive members
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR