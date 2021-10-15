Life before Big Brother inspired name for my new EP —Vee

BBNaija Lockdown finalist, Victoria Adeleye, popular as Veeiye has officially released her debut EP tagged ‘Young And Reckless’, and according to the reality TV star, the name of the EP is a reflection of life before Big Brother Naija.

Speaking at the launch which took place at Landmark Towers in Lagos recently, Vee stated that music had always been a big part of her life.

“I have always been around music. My mother sings, my father plays the saxophone, so it was in my blood to make music”, she said.

On how she started making music, she revealed that while she had been writing songs all along, she didn’t actually start making music until age 17.

Speaking on how she settled on the…