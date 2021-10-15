Osun PDP adopt Oyinlola as consensus candidate for deputy national chairman

The South-West Executive Committee member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday adopted Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as the consensus candidate of the deputy national chairman of the party.

The zonal executive committee members described Oyinlola as the right fit, in a communiqué signed by Paul T. Olakunle, National Ex-Officio, Comrade Seyi Bamidele, South West Zonal Youth Leader, Tunde Adewoyin, South West Zonal Financial Secretary and Sikiru Araoye.

The communique read: “the zonal Executive Committee members who jointly wrote a strongly worded communique on Friday, 15th September 2021 said “unless one is a stranger in Osun and indeed in the South West will he not support…