Oyo TMC calls for rejection of Nigeria’s breakup

THE Amir of The Muslim Congress (TMC) in Oyo State, Daud Oladosu, has called for the rejection of separatism in Nigeria, calling on those pushing the agenda to have a rethink.

Oladosu made the call at the annual state lecture of TMC with the theme ‘Insecurity and National Unity: The Nation on Trial’, held recently in Ibadan.

He contended that “in diversity lies our strength as a true nation of diverse opportunities and dynamic human and material resources.”

Explaining that the annual lecture served as a platform to provide recipe for moving the country forward, Oladosu said the discourse focused on finding the right mix on governance, leadership and political stability.

