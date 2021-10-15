We need more film schools in Nigeria — Adebola Santa

Adebola ‘Santa’ Ogunshina is a fasting-rising Nollywood stakeholder who believes ideas rule the world. Having just released his debut movie, ‘Mofe ni Mofe’, this is currently showing at the cinemas. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his journey so far.

Tell us a bit about your background and early years?

I grew up in the slums of Idi Araba in Mushin. I was raised by a single mother with three other siblings. I was first a science student before I jumped ship into the arts. I studied Theatre Arts at the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI).

How did your love for movies start?

After I left UI, I got into directing plays every month for ‘Live Theatre On Sunday’. I soon realized making…