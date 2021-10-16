3 slug it out as Rivers APC goes for first state congress since 2018

Voting is still in progress at Polo Club field, Port Harcourt as the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeks to produce the first elected State Working Committee (SWC) since the controversial congresses in 2018.

Three candidates, all from the faction of the party loyal to former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

They are Emeka Bekee, Chizi Nyeomasila, John Ogbueri with Emeka Bekee being the most popular of the three having served the party in the past in different capacities like the State Secretary.

The attendant controversies from the highly contentious congresses of 2018 have dogged the party since then and prevented it from…