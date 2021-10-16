About 50 vehicles vandalised as thugs storm Oyo PDP factional congress venue

About 50 vehicles were vandalised outside the Jogor Events Centre, the venue of the state congress conducted by the aggrieved members’ faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

While the congress was ongoing inside Grace hall of the events centre, at about 1 pm, suspected thugs stormed the venue using various weapons to smash vehicles, both commercial and private, on the left and right on Liberty road.

Windshields, side mirrors, windows, headlights of several cars were smashed as gunshots also rent the air.

However, as the thugs were made their way for the hall entrance, they were subsequently repelled by some security agents who shot back till the thugs left who also…