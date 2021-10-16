APC has failed, I’ll restore Ekiti’s lost glory — Eleka

Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Prof. Kolakpo Eleka, has said that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed, saying that he would restore it to its lost glory if given the opportunity to lead the state.

Speaking to correspondents shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at PDP national secretariat in Abuja at the weekend, the former deputy governor said he is well equipped to sustain the legacy of his party and improve the welfare of the people.

He said: “The current APC government in Ekiti state has failed the people of Ekiti state. In the area of infrastructural development, the roads they are constructing,…