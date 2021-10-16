Congress: There is no division in Ebonyi APC ― Umahi

The chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has maintained that there was no division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as being speculated in some quarters.

According to Umahi, “If one or two persons are not happy in the party does not mean that tomorrow, they will not be happy with the party.”

Umahi disclosed this at Pa Ngele Orunta Township Staduim, Abakaliki, during the APC state congress.

According to Umahi, “I want to specially thank the leaders of APC from the ward Congress to the state level. They have stood with the party.

“There might be one or two complains here and there but the spirit of oneness and…