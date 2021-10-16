Keyamo, Ogboru, Ojougboh, others boycott Delta APC congress

Certain chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state boycotted the State Congress held at the weekend in the South-South state.

A press statement signed by 19 chieftains of the party under the aegis of Delta APC Leaders’ Council and the State Working Committee said the process was conducted in breach of an agreement for a consensus arrangement to accommodate all tendencies in the State.

The statement was signed by Minister of Labour, Ovie Omo Agege who is the Chairman of the Council;Dr. Alex Ideh and Honourable Cairo Ojougboh, Co-Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The list also included, former governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, former Speaker…